World Book Day brings stories come to life on Kintbury scarecrow trail

A TWO-storey high BFG was among a host of characters that could be found in gardens across Kintbury last week.

This year’s World Book Day became a whole community event as the village’s primary school organised a scarecrow trail as a way of making its pupils smile during lockdown.

Assistant head and English lead at Kintbury St Mary’s Primary School, Anna Floyd, said feedback from everyone in the village had been fantastic and there were now calls to make it an annual event.

She said: “It has been a really good community event and it has brought everyone together.

“We have had some really good feedback from parents and from people who aren’t directly involved in the school too.

“Because of the pandemic we wanted to do something that would make the children smile and that would be safe to do.

“It was really lovely and a lot of the pupils put scarecrows up.

“It took place during such a hard and difficult time for everyone and it was really lovely to give the children something to focus on before coming back to school.

“It really united the community and a lot of people are already asking if it is going to be an annual event.”

A total of 30 scarecrows – including characters such as Roald Dahl’s BFG, the Queen of Hearts, Paddington Bear, the Gruffalo and Rapunzel – could be seen outside homes and businesses around the village.

Notrees Care Home and the village butcher also got involved in the fun event, aimed at creating a love of reading in everyone.

The school also held a number of virtual events to help celebrate World Book Day, including mystery readers, a silhouette challenge and author and illustrator workshops.