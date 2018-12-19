Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Christmas concerts from 1992

A selection of festive entertainment from around the area - and a mystery one at the end from 1991

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Motorcyclist killed in M4 collision near Chieveley

Motocyclist killed in M4 collision near Chieveley

M4 closed eastbound at Junction 13 following serious collision

M4 closed eastbound at Junction 13 following serious collision

Hungerford man stole from homeless hostel

Hungerford man stole from homeless hostel

Inquiry into unlawful deal "a waste of time and money"

Inquiry into unlawful deal "a waste of time and money"

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33