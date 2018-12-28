Gallery: Hungerford FC vs Oxford City

HUNGERFORD Town player/manager Ian Herring admitted that a point against Oxford City on Boxing Day was a fair result.

The Crusaders drew 1-1 with the in-form club at Bulpit Lane as Darren Foxley free-kick cancelled out an early goal from Kyran Wiltshire.

And after the game, Herring felt the draw was the right result.

He said: “On the whole, a point against them considering the form they have been in is quite good.

“We could have won the game after a brilliant second-half performance, but we could have also lost the game, so a point is probably fair.”

The game did see two red cards in the early stages as both Marvel Ekpiteta and Wiltshire were dismissed after a coming together following a foul.

And taking the incident into consideration, Herring was pleased with his sides reaction.

“We were losing at the time [of the red card], so we wanted to get through to half-time with the score still the same.

“I wanted us to stay more attacking because we were at home and I managed to keep two up front and bring Ramone [Rose] on in an unusual right-back position.

“I think the lads applied themselves ever so well and we created a lot of chances and on another day, we could have won the game - but it was a very open second half,” he added.

Hungerford welcome Truro City to Bulpit Lane this weekend, hoping to complete the double over their relegation rivals.

Earlier in the season, Town picked up a 3-2 victory away from home, but Herring is expecting a very difficult task on Saturday.

“Not a lot of people like coming to our ground because it’s a long journey for them, but Truro’s form has improved since we last played them.

“They have also got a new manager so it will be a tough game like any other, but if the lads continue to apply themselves like they have done recently, then there is no reason why we can’t pick up all three points,” he added.

The game on Boxing Day saw the loan deal of Birmingham City’s keeper Jake Weaver end and Herring believes he’ll have a bright future.

“He’s been absolutely outstanding, as a player and a person,” admitted Herring. “I am delighted that I have had the chance to work with him.

“It’s unfortunate that he has had to go back because we both wanted the loan to last until the end of the season.

“I have a lot of time for Jake, I’ll follow his career and I believe he’ll be playing league football one day,” Herring added.