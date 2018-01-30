Young swimmers lead the way to record medal haul

NEWBURY’S young stars helped the district’s swimming club to its best ever medal haul at the recent Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire County Championships.

Max Maleham led the way with five golds, five silver and a bronze, with Kirsten Fraser picking up a gold, a silver and two bronzes.

Harshika Srivastrava, who like Max and Kirsten was swimming in the 10-11 years age category, recorded a county record as she smashed 24 seconds off of her personal best on her way to gold in the 400m freestyle event. Teammate Kirsten took the silver, as Newbury enjoyed a one/two.

Harshika also won silver in the 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly.

Head coach, Tony Woodward, said: “This was an incredible performance from all of our swimmers.

“I couldn't be more proud of each and every one of them.

“The fact that so many of our youngest swimmers did so well this year shows what great potential we have at the club.

“We will be building on this performance in the coming years; there’s a long way to go yet but this is a great start.”

This year Newbury had 42 swimmers qualify for the competition across 229 events. A total of 29 swimmers reached finals, securing 10 golds, 20 silvers and 17 bronze medals.

Ellis Dixon picked up gold in the 16-years age group in both 50m and 100m breaststroke, while the 10-11 year old boys relay team won the 4x50m freestyle race. The girls 10-11 years 4x50m medley team finished second to further boost the medal tally.

Other medallists were Chris Emberlin, who took silver in the 10-11 years 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke and bronze in the 100m and 400m freestyle and the 100m butterfly; Freya Barlow, who secured silver in the 14-years 100m backstroke and bronze in the 50m backstroke; and Jamie Leach, who won silver in the 10-11 years 400m freestyle, 100m and 200m breaststroke and bronze in the 200m freestyle and 200m IM.

Silver medals were also won by Kaleb Fox-Jones (200m backstroke), Rubi Maleham (100m breaststroke), Eloise Wade (100m breaststroke) and Can Tugcetin (50m breaststroke), who all also scooped bronze medals, along with Kostia Riabyi (50m backstroke).

In the 10-11-years age category Max finished sixth in the overall points total standings, while Chris was 19th. In the girls' aggregate competition Harshika finished 19th.

The competition took place over four days, on January 13 and 14 and January 27 and 28, in Wycombe Leisure Centre’s 50m long course pool.

The club has come a long way in just 12 months. In the 2017 championships Newbury District Swimming Club had six finalists who won four silver and four bronze medals.

You can see more photographs in the gallery above.