Falkland's netball triumph

It took extra time to separate the finalists in both the cup and the plate competition at the Newbury District Primary Schools Netball Association (NDPSNA) annual tournament.

On a rearranged date, due to the snow last weekend, 20 teams battled it out in a morning of great netball.

Watched by cheering crowds, Woolton Hill A and Falkland A battled it out in the incredibly tight final, with Falkland eventually taking the spoils and adding to the school’s sporting achievements this month.

The chair of NDPSNA, Helen Thompson, said: “It was a great day of netball, giving girls and boys the opportunity to play netball in a highly-competitive tournament.

“All teams showed great determination and improved throughout the tournament.”

The morning started with a round-robin competition before the top two teams from each group qualified for the main tournament quarter-finals and the third-placed teams fought it out for the plate.

The semi-finals saw Hermitage A facing Woolton Hill A and Falkland A playing Spurcroft A.

All four teams worked hard and played excellent netball with strong shooting and some great interceptions throughout.

The final, between Falkland A and Woolton Hill A, was a tense game with both teams making some unforced errors.

It finished 4-4 so went in to extra time, when Falkland pulled ahead with some excellent shooting to run out 7-5 winners.

In the plate competition, Bradfield faced Burghclere in the final and extra time was again needed to separate the two teams.

Bradfield gained possession from a turnover and were able to keep their lead to win 4-2.

In the afternoon, it was an opportunity for the small schools to play, starting with a round robin tournament.

All teams improved throughout the afternoon with good movement through the court, good interceptions and excellent shooting.

The final saw Stockcross take on Curridge, with Stockcross finishing the stronger of the teams to retain the trophy for the second year running.

Results

Big Schools – main tournament: 1 Falkland A, 2 Woolton Hill A, 3 Spurcroft and Hermitage

Big Schools – plate competition: 1 Bradfield

Small schools: 1 Stockcross, 2 Curridge, 3 Enborne

