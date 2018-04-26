go

Winning weekend in the pool for Newbury

Medal haul reaches 100 as swimmers enjoy success at Basingstoke and Amersham

It was a weekend when personal bests were smashed and the medal tally kept growing for Newbury’s swimmers.

Winning ways were established on Saturday when the young team from Newbury District Swimming Club secured second place in the B Final of the Thames Valley Junior League, at Amersham’s Chiltern Pools.

With 16 first place finishes and 14 second places on the night, the club’s swimmers came in just behind winners Maidenhead Marlins.

The gala was the culmination of the league, which runs over three Saturdays in February, March and April and aims to give swimmers, aged 9-12-years, their first taste of competition.

On the Sunday the club returned to Basingstoke for the second weekend in a row for the Bluefins meet.

Swimmers in all age groups secured a number of personal best times, with some achieving qualifying times for next year’s County Championships and the base consideration times for the Regional Championships.

The club took home a total of 40 golds, 36 silvers and 24 bronze medals across the two day meet.

Christopher Emberlin and Jamie Leach shared the gold and silver medals in a number of races in the 11-year-old boys’ competition; with Jamie taking six gold and four silver and Christopher winning four gold and five silver.

In their first external meets Emma Basden won a silver in the 11-year-old girls’ 50m breaststroke and Giselle Bruce won a bronze in the 11-year-old girls’ 50m backstroke race.

In the same age group Lucy Bosley knocked 26 seconds off of her personal best to take silver in the 200m freestyle.

Another success in the 11-year-old girls’ category was Charlotte Brown, who won two gold and two bronze medals.

Other swimmers who came away with silverware included Can Tugcetin (three gold and one bronze); Elspeth Crane (three bronze); Vivien Wallis (three gold and two silver); Elliot Nowell (three silver and one bronze); Laura Nowell (four gold, one silver and two bronze); Sophia Tweedie (one gold and two bronze); Abigail Holland (two gold and four silver); Lena McGowan (silver); Imogen Matthews (bronze); Archie Shanahan (one silver and three bronze); William Oxley (four gold, one silver and two bronze); Harry Wagner (two silver and a bronze); Oliver York (silver); Reece Brandon (bronze); Olivia Bevan, (four gold and two silver); Claudia Wagner (three gold, two silver and a bronze); Georgia Humphreys (a gold and two bronze); Lily Apps (silver); Rosie Harrison (two gold, a silver and a bronze); and Alice Peters (two silvers).

