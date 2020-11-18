Gallery: National League South -Slough Town Football Club vs Hungerford Town Football Club

Slough Town 1

Hungerford Town 3

RYAN Seager’s double strike kept Hungerford flying high in the National League South.

The former Southampton and Yeovil striker is the joint leading scorer in the division – along with Dorking’s Jason Prior – with seven goals from seven games.

And it’s that firepower that has helped Hungerford’s incredible swing in fortunes this season.

It was another impressive performance at Arbour Road on Tuesday night, capped by keeper Luke Cairney’s penalty save five minutes from time.

Hungerford needed only six minutes to take the lead in the M4 derby.

Mike Jones sent Craig Fasanmade away and his cross was spectacularly volleyed home by Seager.

Slough hit back and levelled in the 32nd minute through Dan Roberts.

But Hungerford were back in front two minutes before the break when Seager finished with a classy low drive.

Hungerford continued to boss the game after the break and gave themselves a two-goal cushion when Fasanmade robbed home keeper Jack Turner and tapped into an empty net.

Slough had a chance to set up a frantic finale when Curtis Angell was adjudged to have fouled a Slough striker in the box, but Cairney pulled off a brilliant save to deny Roberts.