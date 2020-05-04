Choose a career in care at Prior’s Court and help transform lives

Prior’s Court is a charity in West Berkshire which provides residential care and education for young people aged 5-25 with severe autism.

For our Autism Practitioners, it’s much more than just a job. They become a crucial role model, helping to transform the lives of our young people – while we support them to become experts in their field.

Whether you are working with a young person in school, heading out on a community trip or reading a bedtime story - no two days are the same.

We have a diverse workforce with more than 500 employees delivering the best care possible to achieve amazing results. You might have just left college or university, you may be looking for a specialist role in care, or you may want a complete change of career and a new challenge. Whatever your circumstances, we can guide you through your own personal development journey and your career at Prior’s Court.

Lisa Patel, Autism Practitioner

Lisa Patel joined Prior’s Court after working in a mainstream school as a one-to-one in special needs.

Lisa said; “We’ve got people here that have come from all different backgrounds, including no knowledge of autism, no experience of support work at all. And sometimes they make the best support workers because they come in as a blank canvas. You don’t need any background or experience at all because the training is great. I think you just need to have a caring nature, be kind and be patient.” Lisa’s daughter Alana came to work at Prior’s Court just a year after Lisa. “She was working in a school and also had a passion for special needs and I had been saying to her ‘You need to come and have a look, you will love it. It’s so much fun.’ To someone thinking of working here, I would just say go for it. You’ll absolutely love it. You do have challenging days, but the positive days outweigh that every time.”

Home Manager, Clare Maxwell

Clare Maxwell began her career at Prior’s Court in 2008 as a Variable Autism Practitioner, and now manages one of our 16 homes.

“Being a variable worker really suited my needs at the time, but then my situation changed and I wanted something more permanent. I was steered towards a Senior Autism Practitioner role which I then did for five years.

“By that stage I had developed my skills and was helping out with managerial aspects. A home manager role came up as maternity cover so I applied for that and did it for six months before a permanent role came up. I never imagined back then I would get to this level now.”

While all of our senior staff earn a Level 3 Diploma in Residential Childcare, there is also the option for specialist autism-based training.

“People have been very supportive here in getting me to where I am today – there has been a lot of good management in giving me the right incentives and pathways.

“People say to me ‘You must have so much patience to do what you do’ but you don’t need patience with our young people – they are amazing with their own personalities and sense of humour. If I’m having a bad day in other parts of the job, I go off and work with the young people. That interaction with them makes my day.

“The key skills for me I think are having common sense and being able to think on your feet.”

Priors Court Road, Thatcham, RG18 9NU

Telephone: 01635 245928

Email: recruitment@priorscourt.org.uk

Website: www.priorscourt.org.uk