Make the move to Winchcombe Place Care Home

DESPITE these unprecedented times, residents and the dedicated team at Care UK’s Winchcombe Place care home in Newbury remain upbeat as they aim to keep spirits high.

Colleagues have been making the most of the hobby and leisure space for activities and have also been screening films in the cinema and running activities in the café area.

And, with the recent launch of a special initiative specifically designed to support and improve the lives of those living with dementia, the care home is ideally placed to offer expert care to the community of Newbury and the surrounding area.

The dedicated team has been working tirelessly to continue to provide the much-needed essential care to residents and everyone working here believes that living in a care home should be just as good as living in your own home – or better, particularly during these difficult times.

“We ’ve built a warm, welcoming community, with everything we need to provide the highest standards of personalised care” says the home’s manager, Kerry T hompson. “In the current climate the safety and wellbeing of residents, colleagues and visitors remains our utmost priority, and we are taking every measure to ensure Government guidelines and hygiene precautions are followed.

“We look forward to opening our home up to the community again soon, but in the meantime, we’re always on the lookout for more friendly and caring individuals to join us.”

Great people delivering great care

Working at Winchcombe Place is all about getting to know each resident ’s preferences and wishes and designing activities to suit them – and everyone plays a part in making sure that there are interesting things for them to

do.

The staff team is made up of lots of people who are enthusiastic about the future, and about delivering great care. And, being a large home that provides round-the-clock care, there are various opportunities available, with hours to suit, from carers and nurses to housekeeping staff.

Put simply, if you can develop strong bonds with residents and their families and make a positive contribution to their lives, you’ll fit in nicely to the Winchcombe Place family.

Comprehensive support and clear career goals

As well as fulfilling careers that are full of opportunity, Winchcombe Place provides each team member with innovative training and a clear career path too. You ’ll also benefit from working in a friendly, supportive environment where residents’ wellbeing is at the heart of everything you do and where incredible job satisfaction is just one of the perks.

If you’re already working in care or healthcare, making a career move to a care home could give you a better work/life balance. You ’ll still be challenged, but you ’ll also have the support of a truly close-knit team.

It is a great place to work for those without experience too.

Just bring your caring nature and positive personality and you too will find Winchcombe Place is an exciting and positive place

to be.

Their residents are happy and so are their team – so why not join them?

To find out more about Winchcombe Place, or about career opportunities at the home, please contact Sofie Finemore on 07580 014850 or email sofie. finemore@ careuk. com

Alternatively, pop in to the home to pick up a job application form.

Winchcombe Place Care Home,

Maple Crescent, Newbury,

RG14 1LN

www.careers.careuk.com