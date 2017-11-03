go

The Great Berkshire Christmas Cookbook

Katie's Italian Lamb

Ingredients:

2 half leg knuckles of lamb

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion

3 carrots and celery

9 pieces of sun-dried tomato

150g Italian style spicy or salami sausage

75g butter

125g finely chopped brown-cap mushrooms

500ml red wine

1 can or tetrapack of passata

400 ml vegetable stock

25g dried pasta shapes

15g grated parmesan cheese

Method

Place the lamb in a large roasting tin and drizzle over 1tbsp of oil. Roast at 240°C (475°F) for 35min.

Meanwhile, finely chop the onion, carrot and celery. Finely chop the sun-dried tomatoes. Thickly slice the sausage. Melt the butter with the remaining oil in a large casserole dish. Stir in the vegetables and cook, stirring for 10-15min or until golden and soft. Stir in the finely chopped brown-cap mushrooms and cook for a further 2-3min.

Add sun-dried tomatoes and sausage to the pan with the wine, passata and stock. Bring to the boil; simmer for 10min.

Lift the lamb from the roasting tin and add to the tomato sauce; cover with a tight-fitting lid. Reduce oven temperature to 170°C (325°F); cook for a further 3hrs or until lamb is falling off the bone.

Lift the lamb from the casserole on to a deep, heatproof plate. Cover loosely with foil and keep warm in a low oven.

Place the casserole on the hob, stir in the pasta and return to the boil. Simmer for 10min or until the pasta is cooked. Stir in the Parmesan just before serving.

