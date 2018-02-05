Special Needs & Disabilities

Pay-by-phone charges proposed for Thatcham town centre
Thatcham Rugby & Hockey Clubs, Henwick Lane, Thatcham, RG18 3BN
A FREE event for young people, parents and carers of children with
special needs and disabilities, and those involved in supporting them.
Meet local service providers and find out more about The Local Offer, hear interesting
speakers who will be holding workshops on a range of topics.
Annual Review Preparation
Adviza, Careers Guidance service for people with special needs
Self Care for Parents
Ava Menzies, Autistic Spectrum Advisory Teacher
Benefits inc DLA and Universal Credit
Natalie Tombs, Benefits and Employment Adviser
Other workshop topics include: Challenging Behaviour, Exclusions and Inclusions.
Come along and support local services, it’s a great opportunity to network with other
parent/carers and professionals, and to find out what’s available locally for your family.
FREE CAR PARKING ALL DAY - REFRESHMENTS - EASY ACCESS
West Berkshire Parent Carer Forum
@westberksparentcarerforum
For more information email: fionaworby@roseroad.org.uk or call 07860 942280
