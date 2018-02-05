Wednesday 7th February 2018

9.30 to 4.30pm

Thatcham Rugby & Hockey Clubs, Henwick Lane, Thatcham, RG18 3BN

Special Needs & Disabilities

A FREE event for young people, parents and carers of children with

special needs and disabilities, and those involved in supporting them.

Meet local service providers and find out more about The Local Offer, hear interesting

speakers who will be holding workshops on a range of topics.

Annual Review Preparation

Adviza, Careers Guidance service for people with special needs

Self Care for Parents

Ava Menzies, Autistic Spectrum Advisory Teacher

Benefits inc DLA and Universal Credit

Natalie Tombs, Benefits and Employment Adviser

Other workshop topics include: Challenging Behaviour, Exclusions and Inclusions.

Come along and support local services, it’s a great opportunity to network with other

parent/carers and professionals, and to find out what’s available locally for your family.

FREE CAR PARKING ALL DAY - REFRESHMENTS - EASY ACCESS

West Berkshire Parent Carer Forum

www.WBPCF.org.uk

@westberksparentcarerforum

For more information email: fionaworby@roseroad.org.uk or call 07860 942280