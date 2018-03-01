Advertisement: Electronics Manufacturing Vacancies - Andover

Our extensive facilities comprise of Surface Mount, Conventional Assembly & Test with Specialist Advanced Technology Production clean rooms and a fully equipped box build facility.
We occupy 2 modern facilities providing in excess of 30,000 square feet of fully equipped Electronics Manufacturing with some of the most advanced equipment and resources available.
Due to a 50% increase in order book, we are looking for the following permanent production staff:
-
IPC3 hand soldering for downhole Oil & Gas and medical electronic products.
-
Box build / Equipment assemblers for Oil & Gas and also other products.
-
Cleanroom & Semi-cleanroom operators to assemble electronic and micro-electronic devices.
-
Any knowledge of die and or wire bonding would be an advantage, but not essential.
-
General assembly operators including IPC2 soldering
Full product training will be given and individual job descriptions are available, on request.
Competitive package, 25 days holiday + benefits Please forward CV or job description request to: recruitment@cil-uk.co.uk
CIL wins “Manufacturing Innovation Award” and “Employer of the Year Award”
