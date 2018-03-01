go

Advertisement: Electronics Manufacturing Vacancies - Andover

Due to a 50% increase in order book, we are looking for the following permanent production staff:

Advertising Feature

Reporter:

Advertising Feature

Advertisement: ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING ANDOVER
Our extensive facilities comprise of Surface Mount, Conventional Assembly & Test with Specialist Advanced Technology Production clean rooms and a fully equipped box build facility.
We occupy 2 modern facilities providing in excess of 30,000 square feet of fully equipped Electronics Manufacturing with some of the most advanced equipment and resources available.

Due to a 50% increase in order book, we are looking for the following permanent production staff:

  • IPC3 hand soldering for downhole Oil & Gas and medical electronic products.
  • Box build / Equipment assemblers for Oil & Gas and also other products.
  • Cleanroom & Semi-cleanroom operators to assemble electronic and micro-electronic devices.
  • Any knowledge of die and or wire bonding would be an advantage, but not essential.
  • General assembly operators including IPC2 soldering

Full product training will be given and individual job descriptions are available, on request.

Competitive package, 25 days holiday + benefits Please forward CV or job description request to: recruitment@cil-uk.co.uk

CIL wins “Manufacturing Innovation Award” and “Employer of the Year Award”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Dead horse found tied to a tree by the road

Dead horse found tied to a tree by the road

Man arrested after a woman is raped in Newbury

Man arrested after a woman is raped in Newbury

List of West Berkshire schools closed today

List of West Berkshire schools closed today

A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill

A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement: ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING ANDOVER
Advertisement Feature

Advertisement: ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING ANDOVER

Due to a 50% increase in order book, we are looking for the following permanent production staff:

 
Train to Teach event
Advertisement Feature

Train to Teach event

The Downland Alliance has vacancies on its teacher training programmes from September 2018

 
Advertisement Feature

Recruitment event

 
Advertisement Feature

Share in our success as a NORMA UK Apprentice Technician

 
Advertisement Feature

Special Needs & Disabilities

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33