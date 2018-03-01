Advertisement: Electronics Manufacturing Vacancies - Andover

Our extensive facilities comprise of Surface Mount, Conventional Assembly & Test with Specialist Advanced Technology Production clean rooms and a fully equipped box build facility.

We occupy 2 modern facilities providing in excess of 30,000 square feet of fully equipped Electronics Manufacturing with some of the most advanced equipment and resources available.

Due to a 50% increase in order book, we are looking for the following permanent production staff:

IPC3 hand soldering for downhole Oil & Gas and medical electronic products.

Box build / Equipment assemblers for Oil & Gas and also other products.

Cleanroom & Semi-cleanroom operators to assemble electronic and micro-electronic devices.

Any knowledge of die and or wire bonding would be an advantage, but not essential.

General assembly operators including IPC2 soldering

Full product training will be given and individual job descriptions are available, on request.

Competitive package, 25 days holiday + benefits Please forward CV or job description request to: recruitment@cil-uk.co.uk

CIL wins “Manufacturing Innovation Award” and “Employer of the Year Award”