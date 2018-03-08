go

Adult health and social care recruitment fair

Looking for a change of career or just want to find out more about the opportunities available in the adult health and social care sector?

Newbury College is hosting a recruitment fair on Wednesday, May 2, from 1pm until 4pm.

Details of employers attending will be added online shortly.

Interested in exhibiting? Call Karen Dodd on 01635 845000 for more information.

