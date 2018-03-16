go
Advertising feature
Fri, 16 Mar 2018
Services will take place at churches across the district over the Easter weekend.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Around 10 people involved in assault in Thatcham Broadway
Burglar with 234 previous convictions jailed despite pleading for 'one last chance'
Australian bar Walkabout opens its doors in Newbury
Newbury Weekly News submits plans to convert its offices into flats
standard
Tories refuse to bin garden waste plan
Westminster Blog: NATO and Russia
Videos
Park House girls are leading the rugby charge
Madison and Beth's posters will help keep our waterways clean
Newbury diamond couple say that 60 years have ‘gone so quickly’
Video Gallery
Mystery mum wins support for fake speed camera
Hi mummy and daddy
Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud
Silchester Temple site
Advertisement Feature
Easter church services
Dates and times of services around the area
Adult health and social car recruitment fair
Advertisement: ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING ANDOVER
Train to Teach event
Recruitment event
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News