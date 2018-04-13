Ernest Jones invite you to their exclusive Le Vian event in Newbury this Sunday

For one day only Ernest Jones invite you to their Newbury store for an exclusive event hosted by luxury diamond brand Le Vian, who are showcasing their unique and rare diamond collection. Discover their delicious range of Chocolate Diamonds, including limited edition and one-of-a-kind stock specifically chosen by Eddie Le Vian himself.

You'll have the opportunity to browse their range, learn more about the brand from Le Vian experts, and purchase exclusive pieces which are not on public sale – all while enjoying a glass of prosecco! If that isn't enough to tempt you, there will also be the chance to win a beautiful 14ct Strawberry Gold™ pendant, with Strawberry Pearl™ Chocolate Diamonds® and Vanilla Diamonds™!

For more details please contact Ernest Jones Newbury on 01635 580507.