We require an Office Administrator

Steve Ambrose

Reporter:

Steve Ambrose

Contact:

01635 886648

This a varied role primarily involving Sales Ledger, Purchase Ledger & Service Coordination whilst also providing a very
high standard of customer care.

If you have an excellent telephone manner, are computer literate, numerate,
with accurate data entry skills then please send your CV to:

Ofﬁce Manager
ITQ,
14 Thatcham Business Village
Colthrop Way,
Thatcham, Berks. RG19 4LW
Or email:
rosiesherwood@imagethroughquality.com

Closing date: 30/04/18

