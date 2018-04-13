Pentangle Dental Transformations - Dental nurse Vacancy

What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?
We are an established award winning implant and cosmetic dental referral centre in Newbury
looking for a Dental Nurse to join our team.
Full time 40hrs per week, with part time considered.
Dental nursing qualification and experience desirable but not essential.
Hepatitis B inoculations and certificate essential.
Please email your CV with a covering letter to Sue Corp:
Closing date for applications:
15th April 2018
