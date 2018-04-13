Pentangle Dental Transformations - Dental nurse Vacancy

go

Steve Ambrose

Steve Ambrose

01635 886648

Pentangle Dental Transformations (Part of BUPA)

We are an established award winning implant and cosmetic dental referral centre in Newbury
looking for a Dental Nurse to join our team.

Full time 40hrs per week, with part time considered.
Dental nursing qualification and experience desirable but not essential.

Hepatitis B inoculations and certificate essential.

Please email your CV with a covering letter to Sue Corp:

sue.corp@bupa.com

www.pentangledental.co.uk

Closing date for applications:

15th April 2018

Court

