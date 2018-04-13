FREEDOM ELECTRONICS LTD Thatcham, Require a MECHANICAL ASSEMBLER

What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?
Duties will include:
• Mechanical Assembly of circuit boards in to final assemblies
• Kitting electronics components for pcb assembly
• Final testing/programming circuit boards
• Delivering/collecting to and from local suppliers and customers
Experience in electronic and mechanical assembly preferred but not essential as full training will be provided.
Mon to Thurs 8.30 to 3.30, Friday 8.30 to 1.30
To apply please email cv with covering letter to:
or call 01635 277680 - Strictly no agencies
