LJ Smith Accountants Ltd - Client Manager Required

Accountancy Practice requires
Responsibilities:
• Run a portfolio of Clients
• Supervising & reviewing work of junior members of the team
• Preparation & review of personal and corporate tax returns
• Assist directors in ensuring required service levels for all clients are met
• Involved in compliance work & develop skills in areas of value added work Candidate requirements:
• Minimum of 3 years practice experience
• Experience of accounts preparation for Limited companies, Sole Traders and Partnerships
• Be able to complete corporate and personal tax returns
• Up to date knowledge of accounting standards
• Good interpersonal & communication skills
• Good organisation and planning skills
• Able to work as part of a small team
Responsibilities:
• Bookkeeping, VAT returns & management accounts
• Deal directly with clients
• Prepare weekly & monthly payroll using sage payroll
• Auto enrolment scheme management & submissions Candidate requirements:
• Extensive knowledge of payroll & auto enrolment
• Sound knowledge of Sage payroll, Sage Line 50 and Xero. Experience of other cloud based packages advantageous.
• Strong IT skills
Please send CV to: traceyr@ljsa.co.uk
