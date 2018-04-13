go

LJ Smith Accountants Ltd - Client Manager Required

Accountancy Practice requires

CLIENT MANAGER

Responsibilities:

• Run a portfolio of Clients

• Supervising & reviewing work of junior members of the team

• Preparation & review of personal and corporate tax returns

• Assist directors in ensuring required service levels for all clients are met

• Involved in compliance work & develop skills in areas of value added work Candidate requirements:

• Minimum of 3 years practice experience

• Experience of accounts preparation for Limited companies, Sole Traders and Partnerships

• Be able to complete corporate and personal tax returns

• Up to date knowledge of accounting standards

• Good interpersonal & communication skills

• Good organisation and planning skills

• Able to work as part of a small team

BOOKKEEPER & PAYROLL CLERK - Full/Part time

Responsibilities:

• Bookkeeping, VAT returns & management accounts

• Deal directly with clients

• Prepare weekly & monthly payroll using sage payroll

• Auto enrolment scheme management & submissions Candidate requirements:

• Extensive knowledge of payroll & auto enrolment

• Sound knowledge of Sage payroll, Sage Line 50 and Xero. Experience of other cloud based packages advantageous.

• Strong IT skills

Please send CV to: traceyr@ljsa.co.uk

