Englefield Estate - Maintenance Manger Required

Maintenance Manager

An important role for an experienced Building Maintenance Manager to play a key part in the maintenance of a diverse landed Estate comprising more than 600 properties.

The Englefield Estate is a progressive business, set within a thriving local community, where good stewardship is upheld.

Interests include residential, commercial and heritage property, farming, forestry, minerals, property development and renewables amongst others.

See www.englefieldestate.co.uk

The successful candidate will have extensive responsibility for day-to-day building maintenance and improvement matters, whilst playing a key role in the procurement of external contractors and management of the direct maintenance team. Competitive benefits package including accommodation if required.

To Apply: please email your CV with a covering letter briefly outlining your suitability for the role,

including current salary and package to office@englefield.co.uk no later than

midday Friday 20th April.

Job description available on request.

All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.