go

Chief executive required for Young People and Children First Charity

Steve Ambrose

Reporter:

Steve Ambrose

Contact:

01635 886648

Chief executive required for Young People and Children First Charity

Chief Executive

Young People & Children First Charity

21hrs/3 days a week- £30-£40k pro-rata pa, dependent on experience, plus annual bonus

“Housing Young People-Changing Lives”

We have created this exciting new role of Chief Executive to help see us through the next stages of our charities development.

The right person will help drive the delivery of our strategy upholding our vision, have oversight of a small staff team and ensure robust fundraising activity and other income streams. The successful person will have experience of staff management, successful track record of fundraising and strong communication skills.

Contact us at: info@ypacf.org.uk or 01635 500 849

We will send you an application form for completion.

Please also free to contact us if you have any questions about this role.

CLOSING DATE: 8th May

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thief steals 94-year-old's wallet in Newbury and then raids his bank account

Thief steals 94-year-old's wallet in Newbury and then raids his bank account

If there were full council elections in West Berks in May, who would you vote for?

If there were a full council election in West Berks in May, who would you vote for?

Drop in session for six-month road closure

Burst water main leads to road closure

Thatcham man jailed for attack on own mother

Court

Advertisement Feature

Production Buyer Wanted
Advertisement Feature

Production Buyer Wanted

 
Mary Hare - teacher of Textile and Design required
Advertisement Feature

Mary Hare - teacher of Textile and Design required

 
Advertisement Feature

Mare Hare - Domestic Assistants Required

 
Advertisement Feature

Chief executive required for Young People and Children First Charity

 
Advertisement Feature

Englefield Estate - Maintenance Manger Required

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33