Chief executive required for Young People and Children First Charity

Chief Executive

Young People & Children First Charity

21hrs/3 days a week- £30-£40k pro-rata pa, dependent on experience, plus annual bonus

“Housing Young People-Changing Lives”

We have created this exciting new role of Chief Executive to help see us through the next stages of our charities development.

The right person will help drive the delivery of our strategy upholding our vision, have oversight of a small staff team and ensure robust fundraising activity and other income streams. The successful person will have experience of staff management, successful track record of fundraising and strong communication skills.

Contact us at: info@ypacf.org.uk or 01635 500 849

We will send you an application form for completion.

Please also free to contact us if you have any questions about this role.

CLOSING DATE: 8th May