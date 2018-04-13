go

Mare Hare - Domestic Assistants Required

Steve Ambrose

Reporter:

Steve Ambrose

Contact:

01635 886648

Mare Hare - Domestic Assistants Required

Domestic Assistants

We are looking for dedicated Domestic Assistants to work across our May Hare School sites.

We have an opportunity for a part time, term time Domestic Assistant at Mary Hare Primary School in the South of Newbury.

The position available would be for 4 hours per day, Monday – Friday.

Our secondary school site also requires two Evening Domestic Assistants working 15 hours per week, term time only. The hours of work would be Monday – Thursday, 5.30pm – 8.30pm and Friday, 4.30pm – 7.30pm.

Additionally, the secondary school are looking for two full time Domestic Assistants working 37 hours per week, Monday – Friday, 6am – 1pm.

Overtime may be available for covering sickness, holiday and covering additional business commitments. Uniform is provided but your own transport is required.

Hourly rate is £8.50 per hour.

To apply for this position please visit: www.maryhare.org.uk

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

Closing date: 25 April 2018

Interviews to be held during the w/c 30 April 2018

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

