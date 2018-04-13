Mary Hare - teacher of Textile and Design required

Teacher of Textile Design

Main Scale + 1 SEN point

For the new academic year Mary Hare is seeking a well-qualified and dynamic teacher able to teach Textile Design across the 11 18 age range. Textile Design is taught through Design Technology for years 7-9 and as an Art & Design subject for GCSE and A Level. Skills in a variety of art forms is highly desirable but a willingness to teach across the Art and Design curriculum is essential.

The Art and Design Department is a strong, creative and vibrant environment with students producing high quality work across a range of disciplines. The subject is taught to GCSE and A Level, with a high number of students proceeding to Foundation and Degree Courses. Visiting artists regularly contribute to the art curriculum through a variety of workshops. Art and Design is offered through the following endorsements: Fine Art, Textile Design, Graphic Communication and Photography.

The Art and Design Department works alongside Arlington Arts Centre based on the Mary Hare campus, to create an all year round visual arts programme, hosting works by students and teachers alongside that of professional artists. Salary is set within national guidelines and would attract 1 SEN point. The successful candidate would receive a further SEN point on the completion of their Teacher of the Deaf training.

Mary Hare is a residential secondary school for hearing impaired children. The school follows an auditory/oral educational philosophy so prior knowledge and proficiency in sign language is not required. The school has a team of fully qualified care staff to look after the children in residence. Benefits of working at Mary Hare include small teaching groups, pupils who value help and support and a close and supportive teaching staff.

Applications are welcomed from both teachers of the deaf and teachers of hearing children who would be interested in this unique opportunity to teach deaf children. Teachers without a formal qualification to teach deaf children would be required to qualify through in-service training within three years of appointment. The opportunity to study for a Masters Degree is available. Funding for these courses will be borne fully by the school.

For subject specific details please contact p.mckenna@maryhare.org.uk You will be able to apply online and our Mary Hare Application Form can be downloaded and completed during the application process. Please note that for your interest in this opportunity to be taken any further, we will require a completed Mary Hare Application Form.

Closing date: 20 April 2018 • Interviews to be held during the w/c 30 April 2018

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment.

All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk