Production Buyer Wanted

PRODUCTION BUYER

Part Time considered — Newbury

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of retail products for museums, galleries and visitor attractions. This is a new role, created due to an increase in workload and a need, therefore, to restructure our production workflow.

Working with our Production Controller and Designer, you will be responsible for the purchasing of a wide variety of bespoke products for our clients.

Raising purchase orders, supplying artwork from our studio, progress chasing and checking proofs against deliveries are key responsibilities.

The role is particularly suited to someone with strong organisational skills, previous experience in print desirable, but not essential.

Excellent communication skills and computer literacy are essential.

Please send your CV and a covering letter to:

recruitment@cornflower.co.uk