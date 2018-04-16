Senior councillor apologies over ‘transphobic’ retweet
We are looking for an experienced Sales Administration
Assistant who is goal orientated and enjoys being part of a busy Sales team.
The ideal candidate must demonstrate a high level of customer service skills and be well versed in Microsoft office packages.
Your duties will include:
Liaising with customers, supporting the Sales office staff, processing product orders.
Please send your CV by email to
Jackie.walker@armstronglaundry.com
