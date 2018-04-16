go

We are looking for an experienced Sales Administration

Assistant who is goal orientated and enjoys being part of a busy Sales team.

The ideal candidate must demonstrate a high level of customer service skills and be well versed in Microsoft office packages.

Your duties will include:

Liaising with customers, supporting the Sales office staff, processing product orders.

Please send your CV by email to

Jackie.walker@armstronglaundry.com

www.armstronglaundry.com

