We currently have vacancies for the following permanent positions.


To start as soon as possible:
• Technician: Science
(part-time 15.5 hours per week, term-time only)

To start 1 September 2018:
• Teacher of Product Design
(full-time, a recruitment and retention allowance is possible for suitably experienced candidates)

• Teacher of Art (part-time 0.58)

For full details and to apply please visit:
www.stbarts.co.uk

Closing date: Sunday 29 April 2018

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

