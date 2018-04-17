St Andrew's Pangbourne

Data Administration and Compliance Officer

37.5 hours per week – full time position

You will be responsible for all aspects of data management and ensure that all school policies are current, compliant, and being implemented effectively.

Provide and manage communication quality control, including proof-reading of all school communications, and supporting the

management of links with alumni.

Promoting the use and understanding of PASS as the primary data management tool throughout the school and assisting teaching staff with all aspects of their use of PASS/3sys.

Proven experience of WCBS (PASS/3sys), including experience of writing reports, database management, data extraction and proof-reading.

A sense of humour, along with a cheerful personality is likely to be an advantage.

For further information and an application form please contact Mrs Sands at St Andrew’s School, Pangbourne, Berkshire, RG8 8QA or via

email: sandsa@standrewspangbourne.co.uk

or Tel: 01189 744276

The closing date is: Friday 27 April 2018

St Andrew’s School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employers and subject to a successful enhanced DBS check with the Disclosure

and Barring Services.