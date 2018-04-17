go

Data Administration and Compliance Officer

Production Last Name

Reporter:

Production Last Name

Contact:

Mobile

Data Administration and Compliance Officer

St Andrew's Pangbourne

Data Administration and Compliance Officer

37.5 hours per week – full time position

You will be responsible for all aspects of data management and ensure that all school policies are current, compliant, and being implemented effectively.

Provide and manage communication quality control, including proof-reading of all school communications, and supporting the
 management of links with alumni.

Promoting the use and understanding of PASS as the primary data management tool throughout the school and assisting teaching staff with all aspects of their use of PASS/3sys.

Proven experience of WCBS (PASS/3sys), including experience of writing reports, database management, data extraction and proof-reading.
A sense of humour, along with a cheerful personality is likely to be an advantage.

For further information and an application form please contact Mrs Sands at St Andrew’s School, Pangbourne, Berkshire, RG8 8QA or via
email: sandsa@standrewspangbourne.co.uk
or Tel: 01189 744276

The closing date is: Friday 27 April 2018

St Andrew’s School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employers and subject to a successful enhanced DBS check with the Disclosure
and Barring Services.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Suspected break-in at high street store

Suspected break-in at High Street store

Good Samaritan? Drink-driver claims she was helping heartbroken friend

Court No.1 New

Suspended jail term for stabbing dog twice

Court

Kukui nightclub closes

Kukui nightclub closes

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

Warehouse assistant / relief driver

 
Advertisement Feature

A MANAGER, ASSISTANT MANAGER, SERVICE TECHNICIANS, MOT TESTERS, & TYRE FITTERS

 
Advertisement Feature

Chef de Partie (Larder):
Apprentice Gardener/Gardener:

 
Advertisement Feature

Data Administration and Compliance Officer

 
Advertisement Feature

Technician: Science
Teacher of Product Design
Teacher of Art

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33