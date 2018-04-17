Chef de Partie (Larder):Apprentice Gardener/Gardener:Cleaner:

Chef de Partie (Larder): Working closely with the Head Chef and Sous Chefs to produce quality food for all catering activities at this prestigious College. In this role you will be responsible for producing and serving high quality larder dishes, to include salad bars, cold meat platters and buffet style dining for College and events catering.

Apprentice Gardener/Gardener: We have an opportunity for a full-time Gardener to join our existing team in caring for the extensive gardens of the College. You will assist with mowing/strimming, any new landscape work, pruning and seed sowing/plant propagation as required. Applications are welcome from both qualified and experienced candidates, as well as from candidates willing to undertake an apprenticeship in order to learn the role and gain qualifications.

Cleaner: Working in a College boarding house, the post is for Term Time plus Spring Cleaning, 20 hours per week, 9am to 1pm Monday to Friday.

Full Job Descriptions, Application Forms and vacancy closing dates are available on College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies, or by emailing:

recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org

or phoning: 01672 892239.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.