A MANAGER, ASSISTANT MANAGER, SERVICE TECHNICIANS, MOT TESTERS, & TYRE FITTERS

A MANAGER, ASSISTANT MANAGER, SERVICE TECHNICIANS, MOT TESTERS, & TYRE FITTERS

OUR DEPOT IN NEWBURY REQUIRES

A MANAGER, ASSISTANT MANAGER, SERVICE TECHNICIANS,

MOT TESTERS, & TYRE FITTERS

If you are self motivated, hard working and enjoy a challenge, then Formula One Autocentres is the company for you!

Formula One Autocentres offer you excellent working conditions and pay will be commensurate with experience.

Experience within the motor trade is essential.

CONTACT: Adam Renhard 07802 716812

or email Adam.Renhard@f1autocentres.com

All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

