Warehouse assistant / relief driver

General Warehouse duties will include:

• Receiving goods into the warehouse

• Picking and packing orders

• Loading orders onto our delivery vehicles

• Maintaining health and safety and food safety standards

• Relief delivery driving

The job would suit someone with previous warehouse / delivery driver experience but it is not absolutely necessary you must be reliable, enthusiastic and capable of positive customer interaction in relation to deliveries

Pay will range from £8.00 to £9.50 dependant on experience.

This is a permanent full time position
Claire.upson@dalziel.co.uk

