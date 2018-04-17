Warehouse assistant / relief driver

Senior councillor apologies over ‘transphobic’ retweet
• Receiving goods into the warehouse
• Picking and packing orders
• Loading orders onto our delivery vehicles
• Maintaining health and safety and food safety standards
• Relief delivery driving
The job would suit someone with previous warehouse / delivery driver experience but it is not absolutely necessary you must be reliable, enthusiastic and capable of positive customer interaction in relation to deliveries
Pay will range from £8.00 to £9.50 dependant on experience.
This is a permanent full time position
Claire.upson@dalziel.co.uk
Videos
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News