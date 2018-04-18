go

SCIENCE TECHNICIAN

SCIENCE TECHNICIAN

KENNET SCHOOL

An Outstanding Academy

SCIENCE TECHNICIAN

37 hours per week term time only + 10 days

Salary Range:
Band C £14,812 - 15,786

Required for May, a science technician to work in our Biology, Chemistry and Physics laboratories. The Science Department is housed in modern accommodation, consisting of laboratories and prep rooms with well-equipped storage facilities.

The person appointed must have good organisational skills and be able to work with staff and pupils. Previous experience would be an advantage but not essential.

Kennet School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment, including being subject to a full DBS check.

Kennet is a highly oversubscribed and ambitious academy which seeks staff who are keen to contribute to the fuller life of the school. To apply, please complete and submit the school application form to:

Mr C Ellison, Deputy Headteacher
Kennet School, Stoney Lane, Thatcham RG19 4LL
Or by email to: office@kennetschool.co.uk

Closing date: noon, 23 April 2018

