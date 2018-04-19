BRADFIELD SOUTHEND VILLAGE STORES

Require an

ASSISTANT MANAGER

You will be responsible for ordering stock, contacting suppliers and monitoring staff rotas, as well as customer service duties and some staff training.

The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and IT-literate. Hours 16.75 per week. Good rates of pay, contributory pension scheme and paid holidays.

Please apply to the Shop Manager, BSVS,

Southend Road, Bradfield Southend, RG7 6EU

or email: bradfieldstores@gmail.com