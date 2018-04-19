Under Gardener

A wonderful opportunity has arisen for an under gardener to work on a private estate near Hungerford, Berkshire.

The garden is set in 40 acres of grounds containing a stunning mixture of formal & informal herbaceous beds and borders, lawns, a lake and parkland.

This is a rare chance for someone wishing to gain hands on experience working in a delightful private garden under the guidance of our Head Gardener.

The role will incorporate maintenance, use of a wide range of garden equipment, propagation, pruning, planting out and growing vegetables.

A good rate of pay & package is available for the right candidate.

Apply attaching a CV and covering letter to

robert@rooksnest.net

by the 1st May 2018.