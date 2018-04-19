Leading the Kennet School Academies Trust

KENNET SCHOOL

An Outstanding Academy

Lead Behaviour Support Worker

37 hours per week (8:30 - 4:30), term time only plus five occasional days

Salary range £8.09 to £8.85 per hour

Kennet School is a dynamic, exciting and challenging place in which to work.

Required for the summer term, the vacancy is for a non-teaching colleague to take a leading role in supporting a small number of pupils where there is greatest need. The role would involve personal support and challenge for these pupils; the bulk of the day will be spent in lessons, there is liaison with subject teachers and sometimes with external agencies. The role will require independence, determination and excellent communication skills. Experience of working with young people will present an obvious advantage.

Kennet School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment, including being subject to a full DBS check.

Kennet is a highly oversubscribed and ambitious academy which seeks staff who are keen to contribute to the fuller life of the school.

To apply, please complete and submit the school application form to:

Ms B McNally, Deputy Head.

Further information is available on the school website at

www.kennetschool.co.uk

or by telephoning the school on 01635 862121

Closing Date: noon, 23 April, 2018