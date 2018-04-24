Senior councillor apologies over ‘transphobic’ retweet
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
• Teacher of Physical Education
(permanent, full-time, to start 1 September 2018)
Closing date: Sunday 29 April 2018
• Business Manager
(permanent, full or part-time considered, to start as soon
as possible)
Closing date: Monday 7 May 2018
For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along
with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
