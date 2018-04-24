go

Teacher of Physical Education
Business Manager

Production Last Name

Reporter:

Production Last Name

Contact:

Mobile

Teacher of Physical EducationBusiness Manager

We currently have vacancies for the following positions.

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

• Teacher of Physical Education
(permanent, full-time, to start 1 September 2018)

Closing date: Sunday 29 April 2018

• Business Manager
(permanent, full or part-time considered, to start as soon
as possible)

Closing date: Monday 7 May 2018

For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along
with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police officer tipped off Thatcham drug suspect

Police officer tipped off Thatcham drug suspect

Thatcham west by-election results

Thatcham west by-election results

'Rail blockade' in West Berkshire this week

'Rail blockade' to hit West Berkshire next week

Pizza shop manager stole £8,000 to feed gambling habit

Court

Advertisement Feature

Teacher of Physical EducationBusiness Manager
Advertisement Feature

Teacher of Physical Education
Business Manager

 
Lead Behaviour Support Worker
Advertisement Feature

Lead Behaviour Support Worker

 
Advertisement Feature

Heritage Project & Volunteer Coordinator

 
Advertisement Feature

GROUNDS AND MAINTENANCE WORKER

 
Advertisement Feature

Catering Assistant

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33