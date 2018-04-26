Senior councillor apologies over ‘transphobic’ retweet
KINGSCLERE MEDICAL PRACTICE
North Street, Kingsclere RG20 5QX
FULL TIME RECEPTIONIST
We are looking for a full time Receptionist. Previous experience in a medical environment is not necessary, but good communication and computer skills are essential.
Please request an application form and job description from: Mrs Win Harfield, Practice Manager,
win.harfield@nhs.net or 01635 296000
Closing date 10th May 2018
