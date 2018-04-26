KINGSCLERE MEDICAL PRACTICE

North Street, Kingsclere RG20 5QX

FULL TIME RECEPTIONIST

We are looking for a full time Receptionist. Previous experience in a medical environment is not necessary, but good communication and computer skills are essential.

Please request an application form and job description from: Mrs Win Harfield, Practice Manager,

win.harfield@nhs.net or 01635 296000

Closing date 10th May 2018