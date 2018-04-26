go

Secretary to the Headmaster

Production Last Name

Reporter:

Production Last Name

Contact:

Mobile

Secretary to the Headmaster

Cheam School

IAPS 3-13 Co-educational Boarding and Day Prep School (380 pupils)

Required for 1st September 2018
SECRETARY TO
THE HEADMASTER

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced and efficient PA to support the Headmaster in this leading preparatory school. Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work proactively and as part of a team are considered essential. Although the role is largely term time only (five days per week) a degree of flexibility is required.
A detailed job description, and an application form can be obtained from the School Office at Cheam School, Headley, Newbury, Berkshire, RG19 SLD Tel: 01635 268381 or e-mail hmsecretary@cheamschool.co.uk
Closing date: Tuesday, 8th May 2018.
Interview date: Week beginning 14th May 2018.
Under the provisions of the Children's Act 1999 this is a listed position and the successful applicant will be required to undergo a DBS check.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Pizza shop manager stole £8,000 to feed gambling habit

Court

Police officer tipped off Thatcham drug suspect

Police officer tipped off Thatcham drug suspect

Council-owned temporary housing to be demolished as part of Market Street redevelopment

What new Market Street 'gateway' will look like from train station

Rogue Thatcham trader must pay £4,000

Court No.1 New

Advertisement Feature

Trainee Maintenance Engineer
Advertisement Feature

Trainee Maintenance Engineer

 
Catering Opportunities
Advertisement Feature

Catering Opportunities

 
Advertisement Feature

Apprentice position

 
Advertisement Feature

Part-Time Warehouse Person

 
Advertisement Feature

SENCO (Part-Time)

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33