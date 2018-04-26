Cheam School

IAPS 3-13 Co-educational Boarding and Day Prep School (380 pupils)

Required for 1st September 2018

SECRETARY TO

THE HEADMASTER

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced and efficient PA to support the Headmaster in this leading preparatory school. Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work proactively and as part of a team are considered essential. Although the role is largely term time only (five days per week) a degree of flexibility is required.

A detailed job description, and an application form can be obtained from the School Office at Cheam School, Headley, Newbury, Berkshire, RG19 SLD Tel: 01635 268381 or e-mail hmsecretary@cheamschool.co.uk

Closing date: Tuesday, 8th May 2018.

Interview date: Week beginning 14th May 2018.

Under the provisions of the Children's Act 1999 this is a listed position and the successful applicant will be required to undergo a DBS check.