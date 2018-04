SENCO (Part-Time)

Alder Bridge Steiner-Waldorf School is seeking following part-time role to commence in September 2018:

● SENCo - 10 hours p/w

Salary: £7,114 - £9,100

Applications by 9am on Monday, 4th June 2018.

Recruitment pack can be obtained from:

http://www.alderbridge.org.uk

Email: personnel@alderbridge.org.uk

All post-holders subject to satisfactory enhanced DBS and barred list check.