go

Catering Opportunities

Production Last Name

Reporter:

Production Last Name

Contact:

Mobile

Catering Opportunities

CATERING OPPORTUNITIES

Newbury Garden Centre Restaurant

Cook, Trainee Cook, Catering Assistants

Acting as ambassadors for the Hillier brand, you will have a passion for great food and customer service. If you believe in delivering an exemplary customer experience, we would love to hear from you.

 

Call Nicolene at our Newbury Garden Centre Restaurant for an informal discussion on

01635 200 442

To apply visit hillier.co.uk/vacancies

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Pizza shop manager stole £8,000 to feed gambling habit

Court

Newbury mother-of-four's canal death ruled to be an accident

Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

Police officer tipped off Thatcham drug suspect

Police officer tipped off Thatcham drug suspect

Council-owned temporary housing to be demolished as part of Market Street redevelopment

What new Market Street 'gateway' will look like from train station

Advertisement Feature

PRODUCTION WORKER
Advertisement Feature

PRODUCTION WORKER

 
Trainee Maintenance Engineer
Advertisement Feature

Trainee Maintenance Engineer

 
Advertisement Feature

Catering Opportunities

 
Advertisement Feature

Apprentice position

 
Advertisement Feature

Part-Time Warehouse Person

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33