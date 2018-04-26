go

Trainee Maintenance Engineer

Production Last Name

Reporter:

Production Last Name

Contact:

Mobile

Trainee Maintenance Engineer

Technical Services

Trainee Maintenance Engineer 

We are looking for an enthusiastic Trainee Maintenance Engineer, who wants to progress a career as a hands on Field Service Engineer.

This is a great opportunity as full training will be provided, so you’ll need to be willing to learn, as well as reliable and hold
 a full clean driving licence.

Please send your CV: MS. C.PARTON, Unit 9, Berkshire Business Drive Thatcham, Berks RG19 4EW
chris.parton@tech-service.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Pizza shop manager stole £8,000 to feed gambling habit

Court

Newbury mother-of-four's canal death ruled to be an accident

Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

Police officer tipped off Thatcham drug suspect

Police officer tipped off Thatcham drug suspect

Council-owned temporary housing to be demolished as part of Market Street redevelopment

What new Market Street 'gateway' will look like from train station

Advertisement Feature

PRODUCTION WORKER
Advertisement Feature

PRODUCTION WORKER

 
Trainee Maintenance Engineer
Advertisement Feature

Trainee Maintenance Engineer

 
Advertisement Feature

Catering Opportunities

 
Advertisement Feature

Apprentice position

 
Advertisement Feature

Part-Time Warehouse Person

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33