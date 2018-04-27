go

TRAINEE ROBOTIC MOWER SPECIALIST / SHOWROOM ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Kalehurst Garden Machinery are one of the largest installers of Robotic mowers in the UK.

 The above position involves selling, installing and servicing Husqvarna robotic mowers in client’s gardens around West Berkshire and at our Hermitage dealership.

 The successful candidate will have excellent communication skills, be computer literate and have a full clean driving license. This position will suit a person who is willing and capable of learning new skills quickly and has a desire to grow with this rapidly expanding UK market. 

To apply please email a CV to

kalehurstgm@aol.com

