Bench Joiner

The Hungerford Bookcase Company

Required to join our busy workshop in Hungerford to assemble and finish our wide range of bespoke bookcases. Formal qualifications are not essential but a definite aptitude and experience in woodworking would be preferred. You would also be required to go on site to help fit the units and be able to drive a transit style van.

Salary on application.

Email your CV to: mail@stevana.co.uk

Call Stephen on 01488 684444

Est. 35 years – www.thebookcasecompany.co.uk

