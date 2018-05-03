The Hungerford Bookcase Company

Bench Joiner

Required to join our busy workshop in Hungerford to assemble and finish our wide range of bespoke bookcases. Formal qualifications are not essential but a definite aptitude and experience in woodworking would be preferred. You would also be required to go on site to help fit the units and be able to drive a transit style van.

Salary on application.

Email your CV to: mail@stevana.co.uk

Call Stephen on 01488 684444

Est. 35 years – www.thebookcasecompany.co.uk