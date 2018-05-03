Bench Joiner

Workshop Operative - Shot Blaster
Thu, 03 May 2018
The Hungerford Bookcase Company
Required to join our busy workshop in Hungerford to assemble and finish our wide range of bespoke bookcases. Formal qualifications are not essential but a definite aptitude and experience in woodworking would be preferred. You would also be required to go on site to help fit the units and be able to drive a transit style van.
Salary on application.
Email your CV to: mail@stevana.co.uk
Call Stephen on 01488 684444
Est. 35 years – www.thebookcasecompany.co.uk
