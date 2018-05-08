Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Tue, 08 May 2018
Reporter:
Production Last Name
Contact:
Mobile
To work on commercial vehicles.
Some driving involved. F/T position.
For more details tel: 07818 038 439
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
More news from this section
standard
Service Technician
Diesel Technician
SALES ACCOUNT ASSISTANT
Workshop Operative - Shot Blaster
RETAIL STAFF REQUIRED
Pre-School Manager
Twin babies saved after buggy plunged in to Hungerford canal
Body found at golf course
Trapped driver freed from car in M4 incident
Local family win big at the BAFTAs
Lease offer may give Newbury FC extra time
Council-owned temporary housing to be demolished as part of Market Street redevelopment
Newbury Racecourse to pull the plug on 'danger' bollards
Jail for sex predator who posed as 'Justin Bieber lookalike' to lure victim
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News