Cheam

IAPS 3-13 Co-educational boarding and day prep school

Development Director

to run the newly established Cheam Foundation Required from 1st August or 1st September, 2018

The recently established Cheam Foundation is dedicated to forming and growing philanthropic support in order to provide significant bursaries and to help maintain Cheam's position as a leading prep school.

We now look to appoint a highly skilled and motivated Director who will develop, deliver and lead a long term strategy (to be approved by the Governors). Candidates will have a proven track record in fundraising that includes working with high net worth individuals. Confidence and exemplary communication skills are necessary as candidates will be expected to engage with a range of audiences, including alumni, parents and potential donors.

This is a full-time post but there is a degree of flexibility over working hours to suit, and could be term time with some holiday work, for example.

Further details and application forms are obtainable from the school website: www.cheamschool.co.uk

Closing date for all applications: Friday 1st June