Wanray Europe Ltd Require an

Experienced Part Time Office Administrator

Duties to include interaction with Clients and suppliers, order processing, system Updates and General duties

Ideal skill set to include Word, Excel, and Sage line 50.

Must have a mature personality and a can do attitude along with a willingness to pitch in.

Hours are 09.00 to 3.30pm Monday – Friday

or alternatively 9.30 am -4pm Monday to Friday

Salary is £9.00 - £9.50 P/H based on Experience

Please send your CV in the first instance to

Ian.hamilton@wanrayeurope.com