Thu, 10 May 2018
Experienced Part Time Office Administrator
Duties to include interaction with Clients and suppliers, order processing, system Updates and General duties
Ideal skill set to include Word, Excel, and Sage line 50.
Must have a mature personality and a can do attitude along with a willingness to pitch in.
Hours are 09.00 to 3.30pm Monday – Friday
or alternatively 9.30 am -4pm Monday to Friday
Salary is £9.00 - £9.50 P/H based on Experience
Please send your CV in the first instance to
Ian.hamilton@wanrayeurope.com
