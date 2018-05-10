Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Part Time Office Administrator

Production Last Name

Reporter:

Production Last Name

Contact:

Mobile

Part Time Office Administrator

Wanray Europe Ltd Require an

Experienced Part Time Office Administrator

Duties to include interaction with Clients and suppliers, order processing, system Updates and General duties

Ideal skill set to include Word, Excel, and Sage line 50.

Must have a mature personality and a can do attitude along with a willingness to pitch in.

Hours are 09.00 to 3.30pm Monday – Friday
or alternatively 9.30 am -4pm Monday to Friday

Salary is £9.00 - £9.50 P/H based on Experience

Please send your CV in the first instance to
Ian.hamilton@wanrayeurope.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Attempted burglary at Northbrook Street pasty shop

Attempted burglary on Northbrook Street

'Marrying you was the one of the worst mistakes of my life'

'Marrying you was the one of the worst mistakes of my life'

New course record set at Crafty Craft

New course record set at Crafty Craft

McDonald's in Northbrook Street reopens after £600k refurbishment

McDonald's in Northbrook Street reopens after £600,000 refurbishment

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33