Crosfields School

Bursar

Crosfields wished to appoint a dynamic individual, who is an exceptional communicator, a strategic thinker and has a proven record of control and management of projects at a senior level.

The successful applicant will be a member of the Senior Leadership Team and will act as Clerk to the Governors. The application form and job description can be downloaded from the School website:

https://www.crosfields.com/explore/community/working-at-crosfields

In electronic format, please send a letter of application (addressed to: The Chairman, Nick Habgood) and completed Crosfields Job Application Form, which can be found on the website, to headmaster@crosfields.com

Closing date for applications: Tuesday 29th May

Long list interviews/school tour: Monday 25th June

Final interviews: Monday 2nd July

Please keep these dates available or advise on your application if you would not be able to make either of the interview days.

IAPS Co-educational Preparatory Day School

(3 - 13 years) 540 pupils

Visit www.crosfields.com

or contact us on

(0118) 987 1810 Ext 214

Crosfields School, Shinfield Road, Reading, Berkshire, RG2 9BL

Crosfields School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with current and past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.