YOT Volunteers

…required by West Berkshire Youth Offending Team to help reduce the likelihood of young people offending

If you are living or working in West Berkshire, are aged 18 or over and genuinely want to make a difference, regardless of your previous experience, then we would like to hear from you.

We have an information event taking place on Wednesday 6th June 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

For further information contact the YOT on:

01635 553600

or email yot@westberks.gov.uk