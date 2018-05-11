Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

TEACHING ASSISTANT

Brockhurst & Marlston House Schools

TEACHING ASSISTANT

required to provide 1.1 support SpLD pupil in EYFS

Previous experience of supporting individual pupils in the EYFS with special educational needs an advantage

Full or Part time hours negotiable

Rachel Harper: r.harper@brockmarl.org

or Tel: 01635 200293 www.brockmarl.org.uk

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. All appointments will be made subject to a criminal records check and referencing.

