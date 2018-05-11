PROCESS OPERATORS/ELECTRONIC ASSEMBLY

Required to assist in the manufacture of printed circuit boards. Training to I.P.C. standard will be provided.

INTERNAL SALES ASSISTANT

Load customers’ purchase orders into our company database. Deal with customer requirements – Eg. getting them a quote, managing customers’ orders as per their requirements/instructions.

Main point of contact for our customers, all calls come direct through to our team in the office which we then forward on to the right person.

Wages from £7.50 - £9.00 per hour depending on experience.

For an application form please ring us on

01635 582626 Or send your c.v. to

lorena@garnerosborne.co.uk

GARNER OSBORNE CIRCUITS LTD

Unit 10, Hambridge Business Centre