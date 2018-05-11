Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

PROCESS OPERATORS/ELECTRONIC ASSEMBLY
INTERNAL SALES ASSISTANT

Production Last Name

Reporter:

Production Last Name

Contact:

Mobile

PROCESS OPERATORS/ELECTRONIC ASSEMBLYINTERNAL SALES ASSISTANT

PROCESS OPERATORS/ELECTRONIC ASSEMBLY

Required to assist in the manufacture of printed circuit boards. Training to I.P.C. standard will be provided.

 INTERNAL SALES ASSISTANT

Load customers’ purchase orders into our company database. Deal with customer requirements – Eg. getting them a quote, managing customers’ orders as per their requirements/instructions.

Main point of contact for our customers, all calls come direct through to our team in the office which we then forward on to the right person. 

Wages from £7.50 - £9.00 per hour depending on experience. 

For an application form please ring us on

01635 582626 Or send your c.v. to
lorena@garnerosborne.co.uk

GARNER OSBORNE CIRCUITS LTD

Unit 10, Hambridge Business Centre

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Attempted burglary at Northbrook Street pasty shop

Attempted burglary on Northbrook Street

'Marrying you was the one of the worst mistakes of my life'

'Marrying you was the one of the worst mistakes of my life'

New course record set at Crafty Craft

New course record set at Crafty Craft

Parents left ‘furious’ after receiving council letter

Parents left ‘furious’ after receiving council letter

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33