Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Pipeline Maintenance Technician

Production Last Name

Reporter:

Production Last Name

Contact:

Mobile

Pipeline Maintenance Technician

Pipeline Maintenance Technician

Hungerford, Berkshire

You will be home based working within a team of experienced technicians and report to our Hungerford Office. Duties are wide ranging, all are based outside and driving plays a significant role in delivery (vehicle provided)

Comprehensive training will be given to the successful applicant.

40 hour working week + average overtime. Starting salary circa £20,000, rising to circa £25,000

Full advertisement on our careers pages:

https://www.fishergerman.co.uk/careers/vacancies/pmt-south

Email: CV & covering letter to recruitment@fishergerman.co.uk

Closing date: 8 June 2018

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Attempted burglary at Northbrook Street pasty shop

Attempted burglary on Northbrook Street

'Marrying you was the one of the worst mistakes of my life'

'Marrying you was the one of the worst mistakes of my life'

New course record set at Crafty Craft

New course record set at Crafty Craft

Parents left ‘furious’ after receiving council letter

Parents left ‘furious’ after receiving council letter

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33