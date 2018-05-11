Pipeline Maintenance Technician

Hungerford, Berkshire

You will be home based working within a team of experienced technicians and report to our Hungerford Office. Duties are wide ranging, all are based outside and driving plays a significant role in delivery (vehicle provided)

Comprehensive training will be given to the successful applicant.

40 hour working week + average overtime. Starting salary circa £20,000, rising to circa £25,000

Full advertisement on our careers pages:

https://www.fishergerman.co.uk/careers/vacancies/pmt-south

Email: CV & covering letter to recruitment@fishergerman.co.uk

Closing date: 8 June 2018